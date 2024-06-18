Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three swimming centres in Mansfield are offering free activities and fantastic discounts this weekend as they host their Big Splash Weekend, welcoming the community to join in the fun.

The swimming celebration involves three facilities: the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, on Westdale Road, Mansfield, Water Meadows Leisure Complex, located at Titchfield Park, Bath Street, Mansfield and the newly opened Warsop Health Hub, which opened to visitors on June 1.

Warsop Health Hub can be found on Carr Lane Park, Carr Lane, Warsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county-wide event will take place this weekend on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Water Meadows Leisure Complex and the newly opened Warsop Health Hub are all taking part in the Big Splash Weekend.

All three centres are operated by the More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) – a not for profit registered society which manages leisure facilities on behalf of partners or directly across the country.

Visitors will be able to attend free swimming lessons and fun activities, as well as take advantage of offers on the day.

Hayley Kirk, aquatics lead for MLCT in Mansfield, said: “Come along this Saturday and Sunday to take advantage of our Big Splash Weekend 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Warsop and Rebecca Adlington, we’re offering free swimming lessons, while Water Meadows will be providing free rookie lifeguard taster lessons.

“Visitors can also expect special offers that are exclusive to the weekend such as discounts on birthday party packages for existing members and pay nothing until August for new members.

“To start planning your fun-fuelled weekend, head to our website for more details.”

For more information on venues and times, visit /www.mansfieldleisure.com/