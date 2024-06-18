Free weekend of splash-tastic activities in Mansfield and Warsop
The swimming celebration involves three facilities: the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, on Westdale Road, Mansfield, Water Meadows Leisure Complex, located at Titchfield Park, Bath Street, Mansfield and the newly opened Warsop Health Hub, which opened to visitors on June 1.
Warsop Health Hub can be found on Carr Lane Park, Carr Lane, Warsop.
The county-wide event will take place this weekend on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024.
All three centres are operated by the More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) – a not for profit registered society which manages leisure facilities on behalf of partners or directly across the country.
Visitors will be able to attend free swimming lessons and fun activities, as well as take advantage of offers on the day.
Hayley Kirk, aquatics lead for MLCT in Mansfield, said: “Come along this Saturday and Sunday to take advantage of our Big Splash Weekend 2024.
“At Warsop and Rebecca Adlington, we’re offering free swimming lessons, while Water Meadows will be providing free rookie lifeguard taster lessons.
“Visitors can also expect special offers that are exclusive to the weekend such as discounts on birthday party packages for existing members and pay nothing until August for new members.
“To start planning your fun-fuelled weekend, head to our website for more details.”
For more information on venues and times, visit /www.mansfieldleisure.com/
MLCT runs four centres across the town in partnership with Serco Leisure, and on behalf of Mansfield Council.
