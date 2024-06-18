Plans for Mansfield estate expansion cut from 169 to 156 houses
The housing plans were first drawn up more than four years ago and the latest stage of the proposals prior to this latest development was for 169 homes on land off Old Newark Road and Redruth Drive, which was given outline planning permission in May 2020.
Developments in 2022 were for the plans to go ahead but with the developers paying more in Section 106 payments.
Now, however, changes have been made to the plans with the number of proposed houses being reduced from 169 to 156.
The plans can be viewed at bit.ly/3zh1yzR
The plans initially had to go back before the council planning committee for another review after council officers decided the adoption of the local plan two years ago constituted a ‘material change in circumstances’.
Further reviews of the propsals, that were origially put forward by O’Connell Property, for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments, has now seen the new total number of houses reduced.
In a statement, the developers said: “The site is allocated in the adopted Mansfield District Local Plan and also benefits from an extant uutline planning permission.
"The layout and proposals have evolved through proactive discussions with both officers of Mansfield Council and the council’s urban design consultant.”
Back in 2022, a number of residents objected to the plans, saying they would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on their street.
Concens were also raised over parking and excess traffic.
