Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build more than 150 new homes on Mansfield’s Bellamy Road estate have been resubmitted to the council.

The housing plans were first drawn up more than four years ago and the latest stage of the proposals prior to this latest development was for 169 homes on land off Old Newark Road and Redruth Drive, which was given outline planning permission in May 2020.

Developments in 2022 were for the plans to go ahead but with the developers paying more in Section 106 payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, however, changes have been made to the plans with the number of proposed houses being reduced from 169 to 156.

The plans are for 156 houses on land off Redruth Road. Photo: Google

The plans can be viewed at bit.ly/3zh1yzR

The plans initially had to go back before the council planning committee for another review after council officers decided the adoption of the local plan two years ago constituted a ‘material change in circumstances’.

Further reviews of the propsals, that were origially put forward by O’Connell Property, for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments, has now seen the new total number of houses reduced.

In a statement, the developers said: “The site is allocated in the adopted Mansfield District Local Plan and also benefits from an extant uutline planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The layout and proposals have evolved through proactive discussions with both officers of Mansfield Council and the council’s urban design consultant.”

Back in 2022, a number of residents objected to the plans, saying they would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on their street.