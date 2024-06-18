Creation of dog-grooming parlour among latest Mansfield planning applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield couple have applied to the council for planning permission to convert their garage into a dog grooming business.

Mr and Mrs David Bluff, of Abbotts Croft, already had temporay approval for change of use of the garage granted last year and now want to take this further to fully change use of the garage within their existing property.

The appliaction is available to view at bit.ly/3z5jJbL

In a planning statement, the applicants said: “The dog grooming services offered will be on a one-to-one basis.

A couple on Abbotts Croft in Mansfield want to convert their garage into a dog grooming parlour. Photo: Google

"The customer will be able to park on the driveway for drop-offs and collections preventing disturbance to neighbours’ paths or driveways.

"We plan to prevent customer crossovers as the service will be offered by a strict appointment system only.

"The address will only be given out upon a confirmation of appointment to stop people from turning up unannounced.

"Working hours proposed include 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays where required.

"The dryer to be used is a low-decibel dryer so that it can be used for dogs that are sensitive.

"The doorway to the back of the garage will be kept closed during the use of the dryer to keep noise levels to a minimum.”

Other planning applications received by the council include:

9 Robin Down Close, Mansfield – loft extension, including dormer to rear elevation.

209 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to six trees and hedges/shrubs and felling of four trees covered by a tree preservation order.

8 Braemar Road, Forest Town – demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with lean-to roof.

9 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield – single-storey flat roof rear extension and minor internal remodelling.

Yule Croft, 7 High Oakham Road, Mansfield – erection of timber-framed lean-to car port.

Land opposite 1-27 Castle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – works to trees within a conservation area.

Mansfield Manor Nursing Home, Norfolk Drive, Mansfield – works to one tree within a conservation area.

Front of 303 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – works to one tree covered by a tree preservation order.

4 Astbury Drive, Rainworth – single-storey extension link to connect garage to house and garage conversion.