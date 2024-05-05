Warsop Health Hub, off Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019 and will significantly expand the parish’s leisure, wellbeing, and community provisions.

The facility will be home to a new 15 x 8-metre swimming pool and splash play area, a changing village, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a café, and a community space area.

Also, the multi-use games area works are nearing completion, offering a brand-new tarmacked space to play sports outdoors, just behind the hub building.

As well as the confirmed opening date, centre operators More Leisure Community Trust (MCLT) and Serco Leisure have begun advertising for roles at the centre, including lifeguards, swimming teachers, and duty managers.

Take a closer look inside the new Health Hub…

1 . New pool A 15 x 8-metre swimming pool. Photo: Mansfield Council Photo Sales

2 . For the community The hub, off Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019. Photo: Mansfield Council Photo Sales

3 . Splash A closer look at the new splash play area. Photo: Mansfield Council Photo Sales