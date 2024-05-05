Photos: A closer look inside Warsop Health Hub – including new pool

The date for the grand opening of the Warsop Health Hub has been confirmed for June 1, 2024.
Warsop Health Hub, off Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019 and will significantly expand the parish’s leisure, wellbeing, and community provisions.

The facility will be home to a new 15 x 8-metre swimming pool and splash play area, a changing village, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a café, and a community space area.

Also, the multi-use games area works are nearing completion, offering a brand-new tarmacked space to play sports outdoors, just behind the hub building.

As well as the confirmed opening date, centre operators More Leisure Community Trust (MCLT) and Serco Leisure have begun advertising for roles at the centre, including lifeguards, swimming teachers, and duty managers.

Take a closer look inside the new Health Hub…

1. New pool

2. For the community

3. Splash

4. Sporting space

