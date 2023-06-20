Free party in the park for Mansfield Woodhouse residents this Saturday
A free party event with live music, stalls, refreshments, and a fairground will be held in Yeoman Hill Park on Saturday, June 24, from noon-4pm.
The party is an annual event launched by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group.
An MWCDG spokesman said: “Each year, we put on this social event with the hope it creates community cohesion and enjoyment.”
June’s party serves as a rescheduled coronation celebration after adverse weather conditions resulted in a cancellation last month.
A spokesman said the cancellation was “disappointing”, but the group is “excited” to welcome residents this Saturday, with hopes for better weather.
Last year’s planned Jubilee celebrations were also postponed from June to August due to thunderstorms.
However, many residents turned up in their thousands to ‘party in the park’ and event organisers expect to see thousands flock to the park this Saturday for some fun in the sun.