News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Free party in the park for Mansfield Woodhouse residents this Saturday

A free party in the park will run for Mansfield Woodhouse residents on Saturday with entertainment for all ages.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

A free party event with live music, stalls, refreshments, and a fairground will be held in Yeoman Hill Park on Saturday, June 24, from noon-4pm.

The party is an annual event launched by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An MWCDG spokesman said: “Each year, we put on this social event with the hope it creates community cohesion and enjoyment.”

Yeoman Hill park during Jubilee celebrations, 2022.Yeoman Hill park during Jubilee celebrations, 2022.
Yeoman Hill park during Jubilee celebrations, 2022.
Most Popular
Read More
Welcome to Sutton in Splashfield - former Chad photographer shares snaps as Sutt...

June’s party serves as a rescheduled coronation celebration after adverse weather conditions resulted in a cancellation last month.

A spokesman said the cancellation was “disappointing”, but the group is “excited” to welcome residents this Saturday, with hopes for better weather.

Last year’s planned Jubilee celebrations were also postponed from June to August due to thunderstorms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, many residents turned up in their thousands to ‘party in the park’ and event organisers expect to see thousands flock to the park this Saturday for some fun in the sun.