Hetty’s was founded in 1996 by a group of mums experiencing the loss of a loved one from addiction.

It provides emotional help and support to families in Nottinghamshire affected by a loved one’s alcohol or drug use.

And earlier this year the team relocated from their previous location on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, to a new home in Burnaby House, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Inside the garden.

A Hetty’s spokewoman said: “Hetty’s has now settled into Burnaby House and we have a fantastic walled garden space we would like to share and develop as a community garden.

“Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out, community gardening is a great way to connect with others and improve the place where you live.

“If you don’t have a garden to call your own, community gardening means you can share the benefits of tending a green space, while helping others and the environment.”

The charity has spelt out a number of benefits the garden will provide to the people of Mansfield Woodhouse:

Pride of place: public spaces improved by the people that use them allows a sense of ownership and shared learning – for lasting benefit;

Greener surrounds: more gardens means a cleaner and greener place to live and visit;

Healthier environment: attracting wildlife with plants could help to boost local biodiversity and tackle air pollution;

Transformation: community gardens can boost the local economy;

Safer streets: cleaner, greener environments have been linked to lower crime rates and reduced anti-social behaviour;

Healthier communities: local food growing can help people make better eating choices, while green exercise is linked to better mental and physical health.

It has also highlighted the benefits to people who get involved:

Less stress: ‘green exercise’ like gardening can help reduce anxiety levels and improve mental wellbeing;

Get moving: gardening is a great form of aerobic exercise and could help boost your strength, stamina and flexibility;

Better connections: by growing with others you could meet new people and form stronger local networks;

New skills: gain new knowledge, such as how to grow plants, how to support wildlife, how to improve the local environment and more;

Discover: take the chance to explore new areas of your community and improve them while you’re at it.