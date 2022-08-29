Crowds flock to enjoy party in Mansfield Woodhouse park

Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group staged the event in Yeoman Hill Park.

The event came after the group’s planned jubilee party in the park was postponed in June after thunderstorms were forecast.

Highlights of Saturday’s event included live music and fun fair rides.

A spokesman for MWCDG said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out and supported the Mansfield Woodhouse Party in the Park 2022.

“Each year MWCDG put on this social event with the hope it creates community cohesion and enjoyment.

“The weather was perfect, the entertainment... excellent and the turnout phenomenal!

“We were let down with some of the fairground rides, but we hope this didn't spoil the day too much.

“Here's hoping we can bring you this event in 2023.”

1. Sit Down Crowds flocked to Mansfield Woodhouse's Party in the Park. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Honour Fifty years of the Old Mansfield Woodhouse Society was marked at the event with a presentation to archivist Ann Sewell and chairman Pete Sutcliffe. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. On the ropes Marc Fleming is shown the ropes by Lloyd Scott at Party in the Park. Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Long service Chairman Peter Sutcliffe's long contribution to the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group was recognised. Photo: Jason Chadwick