Welcome to Sutton in Splashfield - former Chad photographer shares snaps as Sutton hit by flooding

A former Chad photographer shared some photos after a Sutton road was flooded after a heavy downpour over the weekend.

As heavy rainfall hit parts of Mansfield and Ashfield on Sunday, June 18, it did not take long for some roads to look more like rivers.

Parts of Sutton were left submerged in water, including the Spring Bank area as captured in a series of photos by resident Neil Lancashire.

Mr Lancashire, who lives in Sutton and runs a photography site under his name, worked as a Chad photographer in the 1960s.

He said the area is known for flooding as Mr Lancashire shared similar photos in 2014, showing a similar sight.

Commenting on Mr Lancashire’s social media post alongside more than 200 posts, one user referred to the photos as ‘Sutton in Splashfield’.

The flooding has now gone, but the grates remain blocked.

It is not the only area to be hit by flash flooding, as last week a spokesman for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust announced a delay in services due to flash flooding.

On Monday, June 12, Sutton Road near the hospital was submerged in rainwater causing traffic delays and access difficulties for staff and patients.

1 . Aftermath of downpour Mr Lancashire shared a photo with wheels submerged in water on the Sutton street. Photo taken in the Spring Bank area. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

2 . History repeats itself Similar photos were taken in 2014 of the submerged street. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

3 . Making a splash A car pictured driving through the water in the Spring Bank area of Sutton. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

Page 1 of 1