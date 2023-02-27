Steve Yemm is standing to be Labour’s candidate at the next General Election, with the aim of unseating the Conservative incumbent, Coun Ben Bradley.

Outling why he is standing, the 59-year-old chief commercial officer at a life sciences software company said: “We have a Tory MP who doesn’t live here and isn’t on our side. For 13 years, we have had Conservative Government that is failing our country.

“We have a loss of dignity for those working in and using our front-line services. In a digital world of work, we have young people who don’t have access to opportunity. Working families have poor access to childcare, with

many lacking the security of employment rights. And many have to make the choice between warm food or a warm home. This isn’t right.

“I see how these issues impact my family, my friends and our town.”

Mr Yemm, a former research scientist, stood to be Mansfield’s mayor in 2011, but despite winning the most votes in the first round, he lost out to sitting mayor Tony Egginton, of Mansfield Independent Forum, by just 67 votes when second preferences were taken into condideration.

Steve Yemm wants to be Mansfield's next Labour MP.

Addressing the people of Mansfield, Mr Yemm, who has three daughters – Kathryn, 32, 30-year-old Rachel and Rebecca, 28 – with his wife Julia, a 58-year-old consultant radiographer at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, said: “As a volunteer I have done my bit to make things better, from being a school governor of my old school Brunts, volunteering for local charities that make a difference for adult social care and domestic violence and supporting our local Credit Union. But it’s time to go a step further.

“I want to inspire the people of Mansfield with a fresh message. Labour is on your side. We want you to win.

““As your MP, I will work tirelessly to improve the lives of everyone in Mansfield. I have the drive and resilience to deliver for you. I have the values and experience to match. I want to listen to as many Mansfield voters as possible, to hear your stories, understand the values that shape you and what you think your Labour candidate should be focused on.

“I know that, despite Conservative failings, Labour still has to look people in the eye and humbly acknowledge that we haven’t always got it right. Beating Coun Bradley won’t be easy, but I’m ready to listen and to bring people together as we collectively draft our plan to make Mansfield better – together.”