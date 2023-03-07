Its long list of candidates has been whittled down to three, who will speak in front of members of the Mansfield Constituency Labour Party (CLP) at a selection meeting at Ladybrook Community Centre on Saturday morning.

The trio are Leslie Ayoola, a Nottingham city councillor, Louise Jones, a former Army officer, and Steve Yemm (See ‘Read More’ below), who has previously stood to be Mansfield’s mayor.

After Saturday’s hustings, a vote will be taken among the 400-plus Mansfield CLP members to decide who will represent the town at the general election, which is likely to be called during 2024. Their decision must then be ratified by Labour’s ruling body, the national executive committee.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, which has a clear lead in the opinion polls ahead of the next general election in 2024.

Whoever is selected faces a huge task in overturning Conservative Mr Bradley's 16,306 majority, achieved at the 2019 election with a 63.9 per cent share of the vote.

However, for many years, Mansfield was a Labour safe seat, with Don Concannon holding it as MP for 21 years from 1966 and Sir Alan Meale serving as MP for 30 years until beaten by Mr Bradley in 2017.

The latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring is 52-year-old Mr Ayoola, who lives in Mapperley, Nottingham, where he grew up.

He is married to teaching assistant Diana, and they have two children, aged ten and two. He has been a city councillor for eight years, representing the Mapperley ward, after winning two elections.

City councillor Leslie Ayoola, who is one of three candidates to have made the Mansfield Constituency Labour Party shortlist.

Mr Ayoola works as the commercial and business manager for the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Credit Union, which provides financial help, advice and services for the less well-off, as an alternative to banking.

Credit unions, which are based in communities across the county, encourage people to save and to stay away from loan sharks and high-cost credit.

This is the second time he has been shortlisted to fight a general election, having been pipped by Greg Marshall as Labour’s candidate for the seat of Broxtowe in 2019.

Former Army officer Louise Jones, who is hoping to earn the chance to regain the Mansfield seat for Labour.

Describing himself as "a social entrepreneur”, Mr Ayoola also runs a social enterprise called Be-Global, which is run by volunteers and helps small and medium-sized businesses.

"I have a passion for working in the voluntary and community sectors,” he told the Chad. “I am focused on getting the best for our communities.

"I believe I would be a unifying force for Mansfield, bringing hope and investment. I have a drive for championing the causes of people less well-off than yourself.”

Ms Jones spent seven years in the Army, working in the intelligence corps, and served in places such as Afghanistan.

Steve Yemm, former chairman of Mansfield Labour Party, is one of three possible Labour opponents for sitting MP Ben Bradley as the next general election.

She now works for an intelligence services company and specialises in tech solutions to disaster response. She is also a defence commentator for the BBC and Sky TV.

Ms Jones is adamant that cuts to the armed services must be halted, but says her top three priorities for Mansfield would be “tackling child poverty, supercharging tech education and cutting NHS waiting lists.”

"I’d also fight to get our public services on track,” she said. “I’m the candidate who can deliver a different, brighter future for the town.

