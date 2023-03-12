Man charged with attempted murder after police officer attacked in Mansfield Woodhouse

A 24-year-old man has now been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, yesterday, March 11, at about 1.15am, following reports of a disturbance.

A suspect found in possession of drugs was found after a search of the area.

Police officers search the scene.

However, while the man was being detained by a police officer and police dog, Nottinghamshire Police said a “second suspect assaulted the officer with a weapon, leaving him with a laceration wound to the back of his head”.

The officer has been treated in hospital and, the force said, “is now recovering well”.

Mason Perkins, aged 24, of Moor Street, Mansfield, has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and threats to commit criminal damage. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, March 13.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to the incident has been released on police bail.

Superintendent Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Incidents like this highlight the sort of violent behaviour police officers have to deal with on a sadly far too regular basis.

“Our officers are working hard to keep the public safe and we will not tolerate attacks like this.

“All emergency service workers have the right to go about their duties without being subjected to violence. It is not – and never will be - part of the job.

“The officer suffered a serious injury, but thankfully is expected to make a full recovery.