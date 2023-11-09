Flood alleviation scheme continues in Mansfield following Storm Babet
and live on Freeview channel 276
Severn Trent teams will start work in Ladybrook as the company’s £76 million flood alleviation scheme in Mansfield moves full speed ahead.
The Mansfield area saw river levels rise last month following Storm Babet, leaving many households and businesses affected.
Now, over 180 sustainable drainage systems – known as suds– will be installed across Ladybrook, including permeable paving, street and verge raingardens, and bioswales, making the community more “resilient” against the increasing threat of flooding.
The environmentally friendly interventions aim to slow surface water down by storing and filtering it before returning it to the network, meaning the network isn’t overwhelmed in storm events, such as flooding seen during Storm Babet last month.
When the Mansfield project is finished in 2025, the suds will capture around 58 million litres of surface water – the equivalent of 23 Olympic-size swimming pools.
The work will start on Newcastle Street and Milton Street this week.
Adam Boucher, from Severn Trent said: “We’re looking forward to starting this really important work in Ladybrook which will help protect the area from surface water flooding, as well as providing a range of other benefits to the local community.
“Our teams have been working flat out across Mansfield to deliver this fantastic project that will have a wonderful impact for 90,000 local people in the area.
“I’d like to thank everyone in Ladybrook in advance for their patience and understanding whilst we work in the local area.”
Severn Trent is working alongside partners Galliford Try, Kier, Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council to complete the development.
Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure for Mansfield Council, said: “Implementing all these flood alleviation measures across our district is making Mansfield better prepared for flooding events in the future, and the works also complement our urban greening projects.
“Most recently, the memorial garden at the rear of the Old Town Hall is now fully open for use, and the 3,200 trees planted in our award-winning parks earlier in the year are starting to take shape.
“I am confident that the scheme will help to make Mansfield’s residential areas more attractive and resilient against flooding in the future.”