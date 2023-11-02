Pleasley village residents launch 'SOS appeal' following Storm Babet flooding

A mass fundraising appeal has launched to help those affected by flooding in the Pleasley area following Storm Babet last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pleasley village was flooded on Friday, October 20, as Storm Babet touched down in the area, affecting 13 homes and five businesses.

A mass appeal has since been launched by residents to help those affected get back into their homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the “devastating” floods, Mansfield Council has removed approximately 16 tonnes of damaged furniture from properties as work continues.

Pleasley village flooding.

In response to this, an SOS Pleasley flood furniture appeal group launched on Facebook to help those affected.

A public meeting was also held at Pleasley Miners Welfare to support residents following the flooding.

At the meeting, all residents in Meden Square were asked to sign up for the flood alert agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Clarke at Mansfield CVS offered to safeguard donations made from the community.

Additional fundraising events were planned to raise funds for the appeal.

Coun Sharron Hartshorn, serving Pleasley Ward for Mansfield Council, said: “Thank you everyone for your continued support.

“It would be great to get residents back in their homes for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have several names of people who would like to be a member of the flood rescue team.

“Please message me if you would like to join the team.”

Sharron said key partners across the community will also work together to “alleviate” the impact of future flooding.

There is also a fundraiser in aid of The White Swan pub and businesses affected, launched by resident John Damsell.

More than £800 has been raised for far, see: www.gofundme.com/f/white-swan-pleasley-mansfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also collection points at Roots Coffee Lounge at the Landmark, Pleasley, and Cakefields Cakes Tearoom.

Every Thursday, Stacey Road Community Centre from 10-12pm and 4-6pm – will accept donations.

Dylan Radford, a musician from the village, also launched an album for just £4 with all proceeds going to those affected.

In recent days, Mansfield and Nottinghamshire councillors have vowed to donate funds from their allowances, with a few having done so already.

Sharron said other events are set to be finalised and confirmed in the coming weeks.