Thanks to the county’s Tourism Board – here are 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire over the Christmas period.
Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland is a firm favourite at Christmas.
But there are plenty of other events to keep you entertained over the festive period.
From pantomimes, and Christmas markets – to festive forests, seasonal walks, and winter wonderland…
1. Skating on the ice
There are lots of chances to enjoy some ice skating this Christmas throughout Notts. Old Market Square’s Winter Wonderland will once again host a sky skating rink, the National Ice Centre will be hosting a range of themed skates too including, a festive character skate, a princess and superhero party, and their Christmas Holiday Club. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
2. Winter Wonderland in Nottingham
7 November – 31 December. Nottingham’s highly acclaimed Winter Wonderland is back again for 2023. Consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the UK, this year’s Winter Wonderland will see the return of last year’s hugely popular sky rink, as well as ski bar, festive stalls, and observation wheel. Entry to the markets is free with additional activities costing extra. Photo: Liyuan Liu
3. Visit a panto
Notts has become well known for its plethora of pantos during the festive season. The Theatre Royal will be hosting Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse are hosting Cinderella AND A Christmas Carol, Southwell Minster will also be hosting a Christmas Carol, and Nottingham Arts Theatre will be showing Sleeping Beauty. Mansfield town centre will also welcome visitors to the Palace Theatre to enjoy a festive Beauty and the Beast, starring Mansfield's favourite funny guy - Adam Moss and CBBC royalty, Dani Harmer. Various times and dates, with prices varying. Head to the Visit Nottinghamshire website for more information. Photo: Tom Platinum Morley
4. The Sherriff Who Stole Christmas at Sherwood Forest
From December 16 – January, 7 at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre. For £3.50 per trail sheet, you can take a family adventure into Sherwood Forest over Christmas and follow the Major Oak Trail. Look for clues and thwart the Sheriff’s plans to steal Christmas with other outlaws this festive season. No advance booking is required. Photo: Mansfield Chad