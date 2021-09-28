Green light for new Domino's as part of Mansfield's £12m Stockwell Gateway development

Domino’s Pizza has formally submitted an application to trade from a new base in Mansfield as part of the wider redevelopment of the town’s former bus station site.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:30 am

Work has already begun on the £12m Stockwell Gateway development, which will see the area transformed to create a new hotel and a number of catering outlets close to the Rosemary Centre – which is also set to be demolished.

Taco Bell and Tim Horton’s are also due to set up shop as part of the new development, with Domino’s set to relocate out of its current base in the Rosemary Centre.

The company plans to trade from 11am until midnight daily, and will offer takeaway and also have a dining-in area, according to documents submitted to Mansfield District Council as part of the planning application process.

An artist's impression of the new development

Planners at the authority have granted the application with conditions, including that work must begin within three years.

