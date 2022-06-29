Guests including bloggers and fundraisers tucked into tacos and drinks before Taco Bell opens tomorrow morning, Thursday, July 30.

The new Taco Bell offers customers the option to dine-in, drive thru or use the delivery service – and is promising free tacos to the first 100 customers when it opens tomorrow.

The team poses with Mansfield superheroes at the event.

James Ryder, store manager, said: “It has been fantastic getting ready to open.

“We hired the staff and had two weeks of training in-store. The team morale has been amazing, the staff we have hired are great.

“The feedback from our friends and family night was good too – they all loved it.

“We have some flyers for our customers this week, lots of discounts will be going out too – we want people to come down and try it.”

Many of the families won online competitions to join the VIP event.

”It is Mansfield’s Taco Bell, we want to be involved in the community.”

Among the guests at last night’s preview event were Matthew ‘Captain Mansfield’ Warnes.

He said: “It is great to come along to support events like this.

'Taco Bell loves Mansfield' is painted on the wall of the drive-thru.

”We are all about the community. It’s great to sample the food too.”

Taco Bell Mansfield is situated at Unit 2, Stockwell Gateway, Stockwell Gate, and will be open from 11am-late, seven days a week.