This project is part of the Safer4All funding provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner, where plans were put in place to make people safe and feel safer on the streets of Nottinghamshire.

The decision to use funding to cover Mansfield district came from a rise in anti-social behaviour (ASB) on the Oak Tree estate in the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire engine has now been wrapped with branded artwork and is out in the community in hopes that it will contribute towards the prevention of the issues Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have been facing.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) staff joined Mansfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, for the formal unveiling of the fire engine.

Gemma Hardie, district prevention officer at NFRS said: “We take deliberate fire setting very seriously at NFRS, so we are very proud to be working with our partners on this project to help tackle these issues both in Mansfield, and over the rest of the county.

“Having our fire engine from Mansfield wrapped in this design means we can hopefully educate our communities and take further steps to keeping people and the environment safe.

“Although we have already seen a huge reduction of deliberate fires since the start of the Safer Streets project, we want to remind you that anyone can report information on deliberate fire setting anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

A fire engine has now been wrapped with branded artwork and is out in the community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It’s fantastic to hear about this trailblazing work being done to capture people’s attention and raise awareness surrounding antisocial behaviour across Mansfield.

"Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service plays a vital role alongside Nottinghamshire Police to ensure our people feel safe and are safe in their own communities.”

Coun Angie Jackson, portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities, said: “Although the Safer4All project is coming to an end, I’m really pleased that we have had some fantastic results to shout about in the Oak Tree area.

"Some of this success can be attributed to the increased presence of the fire service, education work carried out in schools and the apprehension of offenders.