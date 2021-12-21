Family of Clipstone teenager Evie Wilson on the 'incredible' support and plans for 2022

The Lashes Foundation was set up by Emma and Lee Wilson in memory of their daughter Evie, who tragically passed away in July this year aged just thirteen.

The foundation hopes to continue on Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it, just as Evie did during her life.

After a number of hugely successful fundraisers so far in 2021, Evie’s family are reflecting on the ‘unbelievable’ support they have received as they approach their first Christmas without their ‘amazing’ girl.

Evie passed away in July this year.

Mum Emma Wilson explains: “The support we have had in this past year, and the love from our friends and family, have absolutely carried us through.

"The messages of support and generosity has been mind-blowing, and people are really focused on helping us to keep our amazing daughter’s memory alive."

An impressive £37,000 was raised from a charity football match in October, and they have a number of events organised for 2022, and the foundation also launching its charity website in January.

Emma continued: “The support we have had is nothing short of incredible, and the money we have raised has been much more than we expected, so we are keen to get the website launched – it will give people a place to find out about the foundation, an option to donate, as well as how to nominate a family or a good cause for help.

Evie's family as they revealed the amount raised at the charity football match.

"We want people to be able to see where their money is going."

The foundation has already begun making donations, with Newlands School at Forest Town receiving a Christmas tree, and a number of families fleeing domestic violence being given shopping vouchers to take the pressure off of Christmas.

In February, Evie’s auntie Diane, Granddad Paul and uncle Andrew are all taking part in the Darby Triathlon, with Diane running 10km, Paul biking 26 miles and Andrew swimming one mile every day for 13 days.

Kelly Wilson has also organised a White Party in March, with tickets selling out within 24-hours, and Jamie and Laura Hemmings from Superstar Speakers are also planning a gentleman’s evening later in the year.

Evie's school friends pictured with the tree planted in her honour at Garibaldi school.

"The support we have had from people willing to give up their time to organise things for us is absolutely incredible” Emma continued.

"It really has got us through, knowing we have so many people behind us.

"It’s the little things too which mean so much – Evie’s school, Garibaldi, planted a tree in her honour, and Clipstone Colts under-14’s now have the Lashes Foundation logo on their jackets.”

Evie’s dad Lee is also taking part in ‘Benidorm or Bust’ alongside Evie’s godfather Micky, where they will drive from England to Benidorm – a fundraiser which will be split between the Lashes Foundation, Clipstone Youth Club and Sidney’s Steps.

Presentation of a Christmas tree from the Lashes Foundation to Newlands school. Children, teachers and members of Lashes Foundation at the carol singing around the tree event.

Anyone wishing to nominate a family or organisation in need can currently do so by messaging the Lashes Facebook page.

Emma explained: “We are here, and can help, we don’t want anyone feeling shy about coming forward or feeling ashamed for asking.

"We want to help as many as possible in Evie’s name from now until next year and beyond.”

