Gallery: Thousands raised at Mansfield charity match in memory of Clipstone's Evie Wilson

The match was the brainchild of Evie’s godfather Micky Williams, and took place at the Clipstone Lido Ground on October 3, and raised thousands for a foundation which is being set up in Evie’s memory.

Mansfield Town Legends came away victorious in a 7-2 defeat for Clipstone, with goals scored by Evie’s father Lee, who played for the Stags in the nineties, and Evie’s nine-year-old brother Billy who bagged a goal for Clipstone.

Evie’s parents Lee and Emma WIlson were blown away by the generosity of local businesses who donated their time and prizes for a raffle which sold thousands of tickets.

Speaking to the Chad, Emma said: “It was a brilliant day, we still haven’t confirmed the total yet, but we were blown away by everyone’s generosity.

"The turnout was fantastic, especially seeing some of Evie’s school teachers who spoke so highly of her, which was lovely to hear.

"We are in the process now of setting up the foundation and getting all monies banked, and will announce the total later this week.

"I want to say a special thanks to Kelly Wilson, Andy Sumner and Micky Williams for their help organising it, and match sponsors A Wass Funeral Directors, H&F Electricals and Alex Barlow Plastering.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Dugout George Foster, Aidy Boothroyd and Steve Parkin in the dug out. Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

2. MTFC Legends Mansfield Town legends line up for the lens Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

3. Keepers Ex keepers Darren Ward and Jason Pearcey. Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

4. Tribute The love for Evie Wilson was very apparent Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales