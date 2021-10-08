Community raises 'incredible' amount at charity match in memory of Clipstone's Evie Wilson

Evie's family at the big reveal

A charity football match which was the idea of Evie’s godfather Micky Williams, took place at the Clipstone Lido Ground on October 3, and the final total raised has been announced by her ecstatic family.

Mansfield Town Legends beat Clipstone 7-2 on the day, and more than 1,500 spectators and a huge raffle raised more than £37,000 for the Lashes foundation which will be set up in Evie’s honour.

Evie’s parents Lee and Emma Wilson were gobsmacked by the amount, as the organisers had initially set a target of £5,000 for the event

Speaking to the Chad, Emma said: “It was a brilliant day and we were blown away by everyone’s generosity.

"We had originally thought we might raise £5,000 or so, so to have £37,000 to start the foundation off is absolutely incredible.”

The foundation hopes to continue on Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the Mansfield community who needs it.

Emma continued: “Evie was an amazing girl who was well-known in our area for helping others, so we want to make sure the foundation is there to help anyone in need.

"It could be for a community group who needs help with funding, or a family in need.

"We want to to keep the remit fairly open so that we can help as many people as possible in her name.

"It’s what she would have wanted.”

Evie's family are already organising events in the new year to continue fundraising and also plan to hold an annual charity ball around Evie’s birthday to enable them raise money for the foundation, and also to celebrate Evie’s life.

Emma also gave special thanks to Kelly Wilson, Andy Sumner and Micky Williams for their help organising the game, and match sponsors PWP, A Wass Funeral Directors, H&F Electricals and Alex Barlow Plastering.

Kelly owns a Touch Of Charm wedding decor business and arranged the special reveal of the total raised on Thursday evening at her Shirebrook showroom.

"Kelly and the rest of the organisers were absolutely brilliant” Emma continued.

"We couldn’t have done it without them – we’re so grateful to have such wonderful friends.”

