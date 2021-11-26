Mr Splash would often be seen riding on his three-wheeler through the streets of Mansfield
15 fantastic photos of the man, the legend, Mansfield and Ashfield's Mr Splash

If you grew up in the area in the seventies to the nineties, chances are you will have seen fundraising hero Mr Splash.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:35 pm

Mr Splash, real name Harry Wilcockson, was from Mansfield Woodhouse and spent more than thirty years working tirelessly to raise money for various charities.

Shoppers in Mansfield town centre would often see Mr Splash on his three-wheeler, entertaining children whilst raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Children who donated to his charity bucket would receive a lollipop or, if you were one of the lucky ones, a Mr Splash badge.

Mr Splash passed away in October 2007 but left behind a legacy of fond memories for all who met him.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1984

Mr Splash pictured on May 7th 1984 at a Miners May Day March in Mansfield.

Photo: George Heppinstall

2. Sutton Baths

Mr Splash was often seen at the old Sutton Baths, jumping off of the diving platforms

Photo: Sutton Baths

3. NMAC Mr Splash 1.jpg

Check out our gallery of the wonderful Mr Splash

Photo: Darron Ellis

4. Iconic

Stephen Shead is the current lucky owner of Mr Splash's iconic three-wheeler

Photo: Stephen Shead

