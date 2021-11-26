15 fantastic photos of the man, the legend, Mansfield and Ashfield's Mr Splash

Mr Splash, real name Harry Wilcockson, was from Mansfield Woodhouse and spent more than thirty years working tirelessly to raise money for various charities.

Shoppers in Mansfield town centre would often see Mr Splash on his three-wheeler, entertaining children whilst raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Children who donated to his charity bucket would receive a lollipop or, if you were one of the lucky ones, a Mr Splash badge.

Mr Splash passed away in October 2007 but left behind a legacy of fond memories for all who met him.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1984 Mr Splash pictured on May 7th 1984 at a Miners May Day March in Mansfield. Photo: George Heppinstall Photo Sales

2. Sutton Baths Mr Splash was often seen at the old Sutton Baths, jumping off of the diving platforms Photo: Sutton Baths Photo Sales

3. NMAC Mr Splash 1.jpg Check out our gallery of the wonderful Mr Splash Photo: Darron Ellis Photo Sales

4. Iconic Stephen Shead is the current lucky owner of Mr Splash's iconic three-wheeler Photo: Stephen Shead Photo Sales