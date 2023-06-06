But while the Majestic management team at the site will be moving on, all the rest of the staff will be transferring over to Club 3000, meaning no loss of local jobs.

Mark Jepp, Majestic managing director, says the move is the right one for everyone as Club 3000 will be able to put in the investment now needed to develop and grow the Mansfield Leisure Park venue, which celebrated its 25th birthday in October.

Apollo Bingo in Mansfield is getting new owners. Photo: Google

He said: “I’ve been proud to own that club ever since we bought it back in 2014.

“Unfortunately, we, like many other businesses, suffered from the Covid lockdowns and now it’s been a case of making the right decision for the club moving forward.

“Club 3000 really is a very good company. It is opening new businesses in Blackpool and Edinburgh and I’ve come to the point with Mansfield where I’m going to struggle to invest in the club in the coming years and it does need investment in it now.

“So rather than sit on that and see diminishing returns, the chance to sell it to Club 3000 was the right decision.

“Obviously, it was a hard personally and I’ve got mixed feelings because I’ve put my heart and soul into Mansfield in the last nine years and I’m sad to see it go out of the Majestic portfolio, but ultimately, it will help the rest of the Majestic business go forward.

“I’d be more upset if I was selling it for retail or for it to become a supermarket, but instead it’s being sold as a very successful bingo hall and Club 3000 will take it forward.

“The people of Mansfield deserve that because they’ve been loyal customers and the staff and management are all fantastic and they deserve this investment too.