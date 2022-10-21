Bingo Club Milestone as Apollo Bingo Mansfield celebrates 25 years in town

Customers arriving at Apollo Bingo Mansfield for the Martin Kemp event.

Having opened its doors in October 1997, under the name of Walkers Bingo, the club has been delivering bingo to thousands of customers every week.

Since opening, the club estimates it has paid out more than £15 million to its 25,000 registered members.

Mark Jepp, managing director, said: “We are extremely proud of our Mansfield club which is the flag ship of the Majestic Bingo estate.

“Our team of amazing people some who have worked for us for many years are the best in the business going out of their way to ensure all our customers get the world class service they deserve.”

In addition to bingo, the club boasts a state-of-the-art fruit machine area, fully licensed bar and diner selling its delicious homemade traditional fare alongside an extensive menu.

And Apollo Bingo continues to evolve.

Its new Clubingo brand offers the people of Mansfield regular live events with stars such as Martin Kemp gracing the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help celebrate 25 years in Mansfield, this year’s Christmas party night, on Saturday, December 17, features no less than Take That star Howard Donald performing his live house DJ Set.

These nights start with some No Limits Bingo, where the hosts take you through a games of crazy bingo with prizes you never knew you wanted.

Tickets for these events and more details can be found at clubingo.co.uk or eventbrite.co.uk

A spokesman for Apollo Bingo said: “We have been here for 25 years and are now looking forward to the next 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been lots of changes since we first opened our doors – our website, majesticbingo.com, Facebook page and app, things that weren’t even a thing back in 1997.