‘Erratic’ water test results lead to closure of King’s Mill Reservoir swimming club

The Mill Waters swimming site, at King’s Mill Reservoir, was closed to swimmers by its on-site operator Love Open Water after safety tests were conducted.

The organisation controls open water swimming at the Nottinghamshire Council-run facilities and has about 40 venues nationwide.

It says the decision to close off the water was not “taken lightly”, but stressed safety is “always our top priority”.

King's Mill Reservoir.

Further tests will be conducted over the coming weeks and months to ensure the water is safe to use once it opens, the organisation added.

In a notice to customers, it said: “As part of our safety procedures, we carry out water testing regularly at our venue and all Love Open Water venues.

“Recent test results for Mill Waters have been erratic, so we have made the difficult decision to close this venue until the summer.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, as we understand the impact this closure will have on our swimming community.

“However, safety is always our top priority and we do not compromise on this.

“During this venue closure, we will continue to invest in water testing to build a water quality profile of the venue to report to the water owner, and provide us with a guide for future swimming schedules.”

The organisation said its members can use its other Nottinghamshire site, at Hoveringham Lake, or the Six Hills facility near Melton Mowbray.

Members with valid swim credits for Mill Waters will retain these on their account, and they can be used once the site has reopened in the summer.

Nottinghamshire Council could not provide a full statement on the closure, but said it is following advice from Love Open Water.

