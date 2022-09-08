Costs for new adventure facilities at King’s Mill Reservoir expected to surge

Nottinghamshire Council documents have revealed the improved facilities, at the Mill Adventure Base, are now expected to cost £2.143 million to deliver.

This is £680,970 more than the original £1.462m budget, with inflation and increased project development costs driving spending up for the new welcome centre, zip wire, aqua park and adventure course.

Papers state inflationary pressures account for £348,000 of the rise, with the cost of materials facing ‘significant and steep increases’ since the project was first priced.

King's Mill Reservoir.

A high rope structure is being created using steel, with costs for the works increasing by about 35 per cent.

Further design works have driven costs up by £333,000, with an on-site building structure designed to include a reception area, refreshments, storage lockers, changing areas and shower facilities.

Extra costs for longer power and water connections have also caused costs to rise.

In a report, Colin Pettigrew, council corporate director for children and families, said extra cash will be needed, but believes the facilities will pay for themselves.

He said: “The cost of steel and timber has seen significant and steep increases since the project was priced at the feasibility stage.

“As the high ropes structure being built is predominantly from steel, this project has felt the inflationary pressure with the cost of the steel package for the works increasing by about 35 per cent.

“As the project has progressed, the scope and design has developed, particularly following the site surveys.

“The council remains confident the development will significantly enhance a new customer base, and therefore offers an opportunity to generate significant income.”

Coun Richard Jackson, council portfolio holder for finance, is being recommended to allocate the extra funding.

The new facilities follow other improvements to the adventure base in recent years, including a replacement climbing tower and improvements to the existing café.

The authority, which is working with Ashfield Council as the site’s landlord, aims to make the facilities ‘self-financing’ once works are complete.