Mansfield open water swimming temporarily closed as lab results awaited

Love Open Water Mansfield was set up to help encourage new swimmers and experienced swimmers to use the water during properly-managed, organised sessions with lifeguards and coaches available.

The launch saw a number of people sign up to attend sessions, but Open Water Mansfield has had to stop the swimming after the recent heatwave ‘triggered a large algae bloom at the reservoir’.

The group said on its Facebook page: “While this may just be a simple congregation of green filamentous growth, we've taken the decision to cancel today's session and the ones further on in the week, until we can get confirmation back from the lab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open water swimming at Kings Mill Reservoir is on hold at the moment.