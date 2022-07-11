Open water swimming making waves at kings Mill Reservoir

Love Open Water Mansfield has set up the venue, using technology and equipment from the National Open Water Coaching Association.

Open Water Swimming sessions will be available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout July, offering a 100-metres and 400m course.

NOWCA says water at the reservoir was recently tested by independent experts and the lab results returned ‘excellent’ quality in accordance with bathing water standards.

Cadi Lambert, Love Open Water Regional Manager, and Annette Frost, venue manager for Love Open Water.

Every session at Mansfield will see lifeguards present, and all swim abilities are welcome.

The session started with a soft launch on July 7, with sessions starting properly on July 9. Organisers say that about 30 swimmers took part in Saturday’s swim.

Swimmer Charles Richardson, who has taken part in the swimming at the reservoir said: “It was an excellent, really professional set up, with proper coaches and a lifeguard on the water – which was warmer than expected.”

And a volunteer who helped put on swimming, said: “Open water swimming takes you somewhere else, keeping your mind and your body healthy.

Swimmers take to the course at Kings Mill Reservoir.

“It gives you a buzz that you don’t get from anything else.

“I only started a year ago, and swam all through the winter and it was exhilarating. I didn’t think I’d be able to do it but it’s addictive.”

Cadi Lambert, Love Open Water Regional Manager, said the organisation was ‘proud’ to bring open water swimming to Ashfield.

She said: “Our Nottingham venue at Hoveringham Lake is ever so popular and adding another swimming location to the Midlands is great for the area.

“Our team is excited and ready to welcome the community to this wonderful venue."

Francesca Ridgard, NOWCA head of development, said: “We are thrilled to see the opening of this new venue.