Mr Foster was nominated for the award by the The Right Rev Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, having completed 50 years as organist and director of music at St Simon & St Jude’s Church, Rainworth.

Each year, the sovereign visits a different cathedral to award the coins to people who have served their church and community, the number of recipients being the same as the age of the sovereign, so 74 men and 74 women from all over Britain received the award, which symbolises the Bible story of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples in an act of service.