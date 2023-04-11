News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
1 minute ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
51 minutes ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election

Royal honour for long-serving Rainworth organist and former Chad sports journalist

Former your Chad sports journalist Gordon Foster is pictured with his wife Joan, after receiving Royal Maundy Money from His Majesty King Charles III during a ceremony at York Minster on Maundy Thursday.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read

Mr Foster was nominated for the award by the The Right Rev Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, having completed 50 years as organist and director of music at St Simon & St Jude’s Church, Rainworth.

Each year, the sovereign visits a different cathedral to award the coins to people who have served their church and community, the number of recipients being the same as the age of the sovereign, so 74 men and 74 women from all over Britain received the award, which symbolises the Bible story of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples in an act of service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Foster’s 50th anniversary is being marked by a special thanksgiving service in Rainworth church on Sunday, April 16, at 6pm.

Former Chad sports journalist Gordon Foster is pictured with his wife Joan, after receiving Royal Maundy Money from His Majesty King Charles III during a ceremony at York Minster on Maundy Thursday.Former Chad sports journalist Gordon Foster is pictured with his wife Joan, after receiving Royal Maundy Money from His Majesty King Charles III during a ceremony at York Minster on Maundy Thursday.
Former Chad sports journalist Gordon Foster is pictured with his wife Joan, after receiving Royal Maundy Money from His Majesty King Charles III during a ceremony at York Minster on Maundy Thursday.
Charles IIIChadJesusYork Minster