2012: A superb shot of youngsters at Watnall Pre-School, taken during their Easter Egg Roll.

Photos: Spot anyone you know on these fab Easter snaps from our archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these cracking Easter shots. Do you remember these events from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...

2012: Pupils from Langley Mill Infants School took part in an Easter Bunny competition.

1. Did you take part?

2012: Pupils from Langley Mill Infants School took part in an Easter Bunny competition. Photo: Brian Eyre

2012: Children at Kimberley Pre-School showcased their hats in an Easter Bonnet Parade.

2. Youngsters showcase their bonnets

2012: Children at Kimberley Pre-School showcased their hats in an Easter Bonnet Parade. Photo: Brian Eyre

2014: These two can’t wait to tuck into their Easter egg after winning it at the annual egg roll event, held at Watnall Pre-School.

3. Fabulous shot

2014: These two can’t wait to tuck into their Easter egg after winning it at the annual egg roll event, held at Watnall Pre-School. Photo: Anne Shelley

2012: These youngsters from Jacksdale Primary School show off their Easter bonnets.

4. Spot anyone you know?

2012: These youngsters from Jacksdale Primary School show off their Easter bonnets. Photo: Brian Eyre

