Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
Take a trip down memory lane with these cracking Easter shots. Do you remember these events from years gone by, or recognise someone in the pics? Perhaps you are in one yourself...
1. Did you take part?
2012: Pupils from Langley Mill Infants School took part in an Easter Bunny competition. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Youngsters showcase their bonnets
2012: Children at Kimberley Pre-School showcased their hats in an Easter Bonnet Parade. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Fabulous shot
2014: These two can’t wait to tuck into their Easter egg after winning it at the annual egg roll event, held at Watnall Pre-School. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Spot anyone you know?
2012: These youngsters from Jacksdale Primary School show off their Easter bonnets. Photo: Brian Eyre