Prince Edward, the newly appointed Duke of Edinburgh, is visiting Portland College, in Harlow Wood, tomorrow, as part of a tour of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to celebrate him today becoming the new patron of the The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Portland College is a residential education and therapy college for young people with disabilities, where DofE is included as part of the college curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also meet young DofE volunteers at a Nottingham city farm and participants boosting their careers through DofE Business at Balfour Beatty’s national hub in Derby today, as part of his two-day visit to the East Midlands.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh will visit Mansfield's Portland College on Wednesday

The Duke takes on the patronages previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who founded the award in 1956.

He has been a passionate supporter of the DofE and International Award for decades, having achieved his own gold award in 1986. He has been a trustee of the DofE since 1988 and of the International Award since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these roles, he has travelled widely within the UK and internationally – thanking volunteers and meeting and celebrating young people making a difference through their DofE.

The Duke of Edinburgh said: “Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA – it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time.

“Being asked to take on the role of patron after my father is an honour and quite a responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the award’s long-term ambition of universal access, so every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.

"Above all, I hope to ensure the award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve.”