Mansfield's Portland College rated 'Outstanding' in all areas following Ofsted inspection

Four Ofsted Inspectors assessed all elements of the further education provision in an intensive three-day inspection in January.

Ofsted Inspectors commended the happy vibe of the college, “From the moment learners arrive on the expansive college grounds, they are greeted by kind and caring staff who welcome them each day.

“Learners benefit from a highly personalised and ambitious curriculum and make excellent progress to achieve their learning goals.

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood.

“There is an unwavering commitment demonstrated by staff to promote and facilitate learners’ personal development.”

“The majority of learners move onto meaningful destinations after college such as adult day services, supported living, employment or further study.”

Tim Richmond, Chairman commented: “It is an enormous privilege to be involved as Chair of Governors at Portland College, which, due to the positivity and commitment of our learners, together with the professionalism and dedication of staff and volunteers, creates the special Portland ethos, and I’m delighted that their efforts have been recognised by the Ofsted inspectors in achieving Outstanding grades across the board.”

Dr Mark Dale, Principal and CEO added: “We are delighted that the hard work of our wonderful learners, amazing staff and dedicated volunteer governors has been recognised with the highest grade possible from Ofsted.”

“We work really hard every day to ensure our learners have access to the best specialist education and facilities, supported by an excellent multi-disciplinary team to meet their individual needs.”

