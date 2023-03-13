News you can trust since 1952
Valuable cooking equipment supplied to Sutton food bank

Rotarians in Sutton have supported a local food bank with a donation of cooking equipment.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The Rotary Club of Sutton supported the Let’s All Eat food bank – a not-for-profit community organisation which uses surplus food to fight food poverty – by supplying valuable cooking equipment for learners to further their knowledge of cooking using basic fresh ingredients, rather than buying pre-prepared fast-food meals.

Danny Thompson, president of Sutton Rotary Club, handed over the equipment to Karen Draycott, catering lead at Academy Transformation Trust Further Education.

Sutton Rotary Club president Danny Thompson presents valuable cooking equipment to Karen Draycott, tutor at the ATTFE Let's All Eat food-bank.
