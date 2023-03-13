Valuable cooking equipment supplied to Sutton food bank
Rotarians in Sutton have supported a local food bank with a donation of cooking equipment.
The Rotary Club of Sutton supported the Let’s All Eat food bank – a not-for-profit community organisation which uses surplus food to fight food poverty – by supplying valuable cooking equipment for learners to further their knowledge of cooking using basic fresh ingredients, rather than buying pre-prepared fast-food meals.
Danny Thompson, president of Sutton Rotary Club, handed over the equipment to Karen Draycott, catering lead at Academy Transformation Trust Further Education.