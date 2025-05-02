County council elections 2025: Reform on the rise, winning seats in Mansfield
On Thursday (May 1) residents went to the polls to vote for a candidate to represent their division at Nottinghamshire County Council.
The results indicate a significant rise in support for the Reform UK party, with several high-profile councillors losing their seats.
The Labour Party experienced significant losses in Nottinghamshire, including the defeat of Beeston Central and Rylands Coun Kate Foale, who served as the leader of the Labour Group at Nottinghamshire County Council.
Additionally, Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield District Council and group leader of Ashfield Independents, was defeated by Alan Bite of Reform UK, in the Ashfields division.
The Mansfield North election will be rescheduled with a by-election held at a later date due to the death of candidate Karen Seymour.
However, other division results have now been announced, with Reform UK winning all county council seats in Mansfield West, Mansfield East, Mansfield South, and Warsop.
The results for the Mansfield district are as follows;
Mansfield South:
Kevin Brown (Reform UK) – 2,349 votes
Faz Choudhury (Reform UK) – 2,027 votes
Mansfield West:
Barry Answer (Reform UK) – 2,841 votes
Brian Wheatcroft (Reform UK) – 2,342 votes
Mansfield East:
Mick Barton (Reform UK) – 3,653 votes
Martin Wright (Reform UK) – 3,473 votes
Warsop:
Andy McCormack (Reform UK) – 1,564 votes
The Reform UK party achieved significant victories across the country, gaining control of Nottinghamshire County Council.
