“Softly spoken but with principles of steel”: Loved ones pay tribute to Mansfield campaigner

Loved ones and colleagues have paid tribute to a passionate, “softly spoken” campaigner with “principles of steel” from Mansfield, who sadly passed away after a brief illness.

Karen Seymour was well-liked and well-known in the Mansfield area, having spent her entire life in the area until her death at the age of 60.

In her younger years, Karen attended Sherwood Hall Upper School in Forest Town and later studied at Sheffield Hallam University.

Karen cared deeply for her community, always eager to ask others about their interests and assist with any problems they faced.

Karen Seymour was a TUSC candidate in Mansfield.

In recent years, she expressed her commitment to her anti-cuts principles by running as a candidate for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition in the local elections, as well as in the general elections of 2015 and 2024, and in the mayoral election of 2023.

Karen also worked as a welfare rights adviser for the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre in Shirebrook, New Houghton, and Bolsover, where she was highly valued by the many families and individuals she assisted.

A spokesperson for Karen’s workplace paid tribute to their colleague, sharing: “Karen was a committed socialist and valued member of our team.

“Many people have been supported by Karen over the many years she has given as a volunteer and a member of staff at Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre.

Karen, out with her colleagues from Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire Unemployed Workers' Centres (DUWC)

“Our loss cannot be put into words.”

Nick Parker, a friend of Karen's, shared on her Facebook page: “Softly spoken but with principles of steel and prepared to use her voice for working-class people and socialism. RIP comrade.”

In addition to her professional work, Karen volunteered at the Beacon Centre on Wood Street, helping the homeless.

For many years, she was a valued member of Mansfield Choral Society at St. Peter's Community Hall on Bellamy Road and had a deep passion for classical music, which provided her solace when she was not working or campaigning.

Here is Karen pictured in 2024 with friends and comrades in Mansfield town centre. She regularly campaigned in the community with members of the Socialist Party and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

Karen’s friend, Paul Tooley-Okonkwo, secretary of Mansfield Socialist Party, said: “We are saddened by the passing of Mansfield Socialist Party member Karen Seymour.”

He added: “Local members and supporters were shocked and heart-broken at the loss of their long-standing comrade and friend.

“Karen always stood up for the most vulnerable in society – pensioners, people with disabilities, the homeless and those on poverty-level benefits.

“Despite her own health problems, she was involved in many local campaigns against cuts to local council and health services.

“She passionately argued that hugely profitable big business and the super-rich could pay for decent living standards and public services for all, but socialist re-organisation was needed for this.”

Paul expressed the party’s gratitude to everyone for the messages of condolences.

“Karen's voice was quiet but her commitment to the party and fighting injustices spoke volumes”, he concluded.

In October 2022, Karen lost her 'beloved' husband, Malcolm, with whom she would have celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary this October.

Following her husband’s passing, Karen described him as the “best friend one could have” and referred to their marriage as a “wonderful partnership”.

Tributes have poured in from the community and across the political divide, with many citing Karen's commitment to the working class as commendable and a testament to her character.

The election for the Mansfield North Division of Nottinghamshire County Council, scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, will be rescheduled following the 60-year-old’s death.

All other polls on May 1 will go ahead as planned.

Adrian Smith, returning officer for Nottinghamshire County Council and James Biddlestone deputy returning officer for Mansfield Council, said: “We send our condolences to Karen Seymour’s family at this sad time.

“Legally, we must now postpone the election in Mansfield North, we have already contacted the other candidates and will be writing to all affected electors.”