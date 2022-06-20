Classic car show is next big event at Mansfield's Berry Hill Park this Sunday

After the excitement of the proms and picnic in the park for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations a couple of weeks ago, the park will again be full of people for the free show, which runs from 10 am to 4 pm this coming Sunday (June 26).

It will feature not only a display of more than 100 historic and iconic vehicles but also a range of stalls, music, fun, games, food and refreshments, as well as an athletics meeting staged by the Mansfield Harriers club.

"It could be quite a day,” enthused Pete Draycott, the chief organiser. “Weather permitting, I think a crowd of about 2,000 isn’t out of the question.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Draycott, the show's chief organiser, at the wheel of one of his own classic sports cars.

"The idea is to have a family event that is not just about the cars. We hope the show can become part of the new vision that Mansfield District Council has to turn Berry Hill into a ‘destination park’.

"The aim is to develop it into an annual show with really diverse content.”

Retired engineer Pete, 74, who lives close to the park, is a member of the Ravenshead-based Little John Classic Car and Motorcycle Club, which is hosting the event, with help from Mansfield’s Robin Hood Mini Club and the nationwide Triumph Sports Mix Club.

A vintage Mini by the banner of the Little John Classic Car and Motorcycle Club, which is hosting the show.

The thriving Little John club, which has more than 200 paid-up members and more than 1,000 subscribers to its Facebook page, is run by founder Ian ‘Clippo’ Clipson and his wife Sue.

It meets at Sandy’s Bar at Mansfield Town Football Club every week. And tickets for the Stags will be among the donated prizes in a grand raffle on the day. Others will include £50 Amazon vouchers and meal vouchers.

As for the classic cars, they will include a 1930s’ Rolls-Royce, an E-Type Jaguar, vintage American vehicles, a Corvette, a Land Rover Wolf, an Austin 7 Ruby, a Ferrari and a host of Triumphs, MGs and Morris Minors.

"Pleasingly, we have attracted a real spread of cars,” said Pete. “The vast majority are local, owned by people who think it’s great to have a classic car show that is local. They don’t want to travel 50 miles or more to shows.

Ian 'Clippo' Clipson and his wife, Sue, who run the Little John Classic Car and Motorcycle Club.

"To say it is our first show, I think we have done really well, especially as there are a couple of other classic car shows taking place on the same day.”

Entertainment will be headlined by Pete’s own son, Danny Draycott, a quitarist and singer from Kirkby, while the Annesley-based Acacia Radio will oversee other music, plus fun and games for the kids.

The Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, and leading councillors Stephen Garner and Andre Camilleri have promised to be there. All three have donated money from their individual council funds to help cover the costs of the show.

Stalls will feature items ranging from arts and crafts to model aircraft and mining artefacts, while the park’s cafe will be open for food and drinks.