A Jubilee Proms And Picnic In The Park event at the park, held last Friday as part of the Bank Holiday weekend, was a huge success.

A range of activities and entertainment was laid on for the crowds, many of whom took along a picnic to the free and feelgood event.

There was music from Pleasley Colliery Brass Band, who thundered out traditional favourites such as ‘Rule Britannia’, ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’ and ‘Jerusalem’, as well more modern tunes.

More live music came from Back Chat Brass, who got the party started with hits from Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Whitney Houston. While the entertainment carried a 1950s’ theme, with music hall-style dancing.

Fun for the kids featured a Punch and Judy show, games and displays, and everyone was handed a free hand-waving flag by Union Jack stilt-walkers.

The food on offer included the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Tart, a special quiche representing the four nations of the UK.

The event was organised by Mansfield District Council, and also served to herald a new era for Berry Hill Park, which is is soon to undergo a huge facelift as it is turned into a ‘destination venue’.

Coun Stuart Richardson, the council’s portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “It was a wonderful event and great to see so many families and friends taking a picnic and enjoying this much-loved park on such a sunny and momentous occasion.

“It was reminiscent of the old mining galas that were held there years ago. So many people were really glad to see the park being used in a way which brought people together and made happy memories for them.

“We hope it will be the first of many such community events at Berry Hill Park, and we are already looking forward to the next.

“Numerous people stopped and asked me about the future plans for the park, and they were overwhelmingly positive about our ambitions to make this a ‘destination park’ with lots more events and improved facilities.”

Check out our photo gallery, filled with dozens of pictures to remember from the Jubilee Proms And Picnic In The Park event. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

