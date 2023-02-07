Cats Protection’s Mansfield Adoption Centre, off Mansfield Road, Warsop, saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of cats it was able to rehome in 2022 over the previous year.

With 448 passing through its doors, cats are admitted to the centre for different reasons, from an owner passing away to a change in living circumstances.

The centre is currently caring for 38 cats, ranging from weeks-old kittens to a 16-year-old mature moggy.

Phoebe now lives in her forever home.

Staff and volunteers have also seen a rise in the number of cats signed over due to owners struggling with the rising cost of living.

Jane Holt, centre manager, said: “It’s a heart-breaking decision that people have to give up their cats because they can no longer afford food or vet costs.

“We offer lots of support through our Supporting Cat Ownership schemes to help people keep their cats, with many of Cats Protection’s adoption centres offering a Community Kitty scheme.

“The scheme donates cat food to local food banks.

“We do our utmost to reassure them they are doing the best for their pet, and that we will go above and beyond to find another family to love them.

“Thankfully, there are still lots of people in Mansfield looking to adopt, and as soon as the cats are declared fit to home, they are reserved."

Jane said one happy homing story was an elderly, blind stray known affectionately as ‘Miss Phoebe’ by staff, who was found wandering in a wood near the centre by a member of the public.

Phoebe is aged 19 according to her microchip, but unfortunately her owner was not found.

Luckily, Phoebe was rehomed and is now settled in her new home, which she shares with other cats and dogs.

Jane said: “Despite being blind, she has learnt to navigate around the new space.

“Enjoying the safety and security her new family offers, and for such an old cat – is remarkably vocal and sprightly.”

Mansfield Adoption Centre is “confident” the cats in their care will find their forever home and staff have thanked volunteers, supporters and sponsors.