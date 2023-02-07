Originally from Kirkby, Katrina now lives in Mansfield with her husband Andy, and sons Finlay Brown and Jacob Taylor.

Katrina, who joined your Chad as a community reporter in 2019 as part of the Facebook-backed Community News Project, was diagnosed with an inoperable stage four brain tumour last year.

Your Chad reporter, Katrina Taylor.

Katrina, who became a permanent Chad reporter in 2022, set up a Facebook page for ‘tumour humour’ and cancer updates – Katrina Taylor’s brain tumour journey – which now has more than 1,000 followers.

Since her diagnosis, the community has rallied around Katrina and several fundraisers have launched to help with costs, with the latest a raffle organised by Lisa Measures, a fitness trainer from Southwell, who was “moved” by Katrina’s story online.

Lisa said she wanted the money to help Katrina make memories with her boys, or buy something that might make life a bit easier.

She said: “We recently did a four=hour DRUM FITT drumathon to raise money for a number of charities in memory of a young woman from Rainworth, Marie Sparrow, who died aged 27, from cancer.

“I asked Marie’s best friend if money over the £10,000, which was £368, could go towards Katrina.

“I really wanted to do more to help Katrina, as to be going through what she is, the last thing she should be worrying about is finding the money to buy a powered wheelchair on top of everything else.

“That is how the raffle came to be.”

Katrina said: “Money raised will go to good use, as I aim to buy a powered wheelchair to keep me out of the house a little longer.”

Prizes for the raffle include a six month DRUM FITT class pass, a 60-minute sports massage, a tropic skincare and body shop hamper, an Avon hamper and a Co-op donated hamper.

A cut and blow dry has also been thrown into the mix.

All raffle ticket proceeds will be donated to Katrina to help her buy a powered wheelchair.