June may be ‘adopt a cat month’ – but cats in Mansfield need a fur-ever home all year round

Cats Protection’s Mansfield Branch, on Mansfield Road, Warsop, was established in 1996 and has been a focus for cat lovers in the area since then.

Jane Holt, adoption centre manager, said: “We encourage people to adopt from Cats Protection as you have the confidence all our cats have been vaccinated, or at least had their first primary vaccination, been microchipped, neutered, vet checked and received flea and worm treatments.

“We are a self-funding centre and responsible for all our veterinary and running costs so all donations and adoption fees of £80 are vital to take care of the cats in our care.”

Centre manager, Jane Holt and deputy manager, Jordan Lee pose with proud team.

The centre offers pen sponsorship, quarterly newsletters, the option to donate goods that can be sold and cat food as alternative ways to support.

The branch has an Amazon wish list, where supporters can order items for the centre. There is a shop on site where cat-themed items can be purchased.

The team provides support and advice with feral cats too.

Cats Protection runs a national neutering program for people on benefits and low income, and the Mansfield branch provides a localised neutering voucher system.

The centre said: "Phoebe and Poppy are a purrfect pair of poppets looking for a new pad to rest their paws. They sadly lost their original owner and would love a quiet home with no other pets or children."

Jordan Lee, deputy manager of the centre, said: “Once a cat has been adopted, we still offer a network of support. We contact them to check-in, and we are always just an email or phone call away.

“To adopt a cat from Cats Protection people can fill out online forms or contact the centre, we can then match adoptees up with their perfect feline companion based on their lifestyle and the cat’s needs.

“All details for the cats can be found on our website and the centre's social media.”

In 2021, the centre re-homed 354 cats and kittens.

The centre said: "Mature cats can be just as playful, and cheeky as their younger feline friends but are often overlooked. This lovely lady is looking for her forever home at 11 years young and can be a little quiet at first but we feel once she’s settled she will be a great companion for someone with a quieter home."

The centre now has a maternity and isolation facility, adapting to the needs of each cat and providing specialist support.

It is open Wednesday-Monday, 1-4pm, with visits by appointment only.

There is a branch open day on Sunday, September 4. The event will include stalls and a cake sale.

Contact can be made to the branch via [email protected] or 01623 845846.