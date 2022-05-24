An English Literature and Film & Television graduate from Nottingham Trent University, I have a passion for writing and media. Alongside my studies I have previously worked at various local jobs in the area, including my favourite and most recent roles at Clintons in Mansfield Four Seasons and Vibrant Warsop CIC.

The best part about each job has been the community element, whether it’s chatting to local people over a cuppa, writing about events in Warsop Parish News or assisting customers with seasonal cards and gifting for every occasion alongside my fellow musketeers, Jane and Matthew.

I thrive off the locality of the area and our community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe Cox, Mansfield Chad community reporter

Well, other important facts about me are that I basically live off tea and cheese and I do not profess to be a health guru of any kind, so I guess that is fine.

I do, however, make up for it with dog walks as I am a proud dog mum and as a result of that, have since pledged my allegiance to chocolate labradors for life.

As well as my lovely Lab, poetry plays a huge role in my life as I study it as a primary genre in my Creative Writing Master's Degree and actively write and perform it online and in the local writing group 'Meeting of Minds' based at the Toffee Hut in Mansfield Town Centre.

I like to sink my teeth into all sorts of experiences as you can see, 'savoury' being my experience of choice. Yet despite massively fearing change, I somehow keep on embracing it and allowing the winds to take me where I need to go, 'Stevie Nicks’ style.

Phoebe Cox, Mansfield Chad community reporter

I am looking forward to platforming local talent, supporting community groups, raising awareness of current events, capturing all shades of our shared story and producing content that brings forth a refreshing essence of local life from the heart of our community.

I’m here to report your news. Please get in touch with your concerns and achievements.