The group, led by re-elected mayor Andy Abrahams, reached 25 councillors out of a possible 39 and also secured a significant victory in the mayoral poll.

It means the group holds 26 seats in the chamber – including the mayoral role, which Mr Abrahams secured with 9,987 votes.

Coun Andre Camilleri, of the Conservatives, finished second during the mayoral count but successfully gained election onto the council in Berry Hill.

Coun Liz Langrick was one of five Conservatives to win seats on Mansfield Council.

Coun Mick Barton finished third in the mayoral poll and saw his Mansfield Independents slump from 13 to three councillors in the chamber.

But the Conservatives recorded a record five seats at the Civic Centre and will now be the official opposition on the authority for the first ever time.

Mr Abrahams: “I’m absolutely exuberant and I am surprised because I never thought I’d we could convert the work in the community into this number of seats. I’m over the moon.”

The former controlling Mansfield Independents – which lost the mayoral election by two votes in 2019 – struggled to retain the 13 seats it won in 2019.

It allowed the Labour Group to capitalise and take overall control of the council after a significant drop off in Mansfield Independent vote share.

Former deputy mayor Coun Barton, who was re-elected in the Maun Valley ward, said: “The vote has dropped off, but I think one of the reasons is a lot of promises by the other groups to get rid of the mayor.

“My priority will be to hold the mayor to account and try to get him to a lot of the manifesto pledges I made and try to get some of them in.

“We want to serve the residents, that’s what we’re all about and there’s no politics.”

Among the Tory victories was Coun Nigel Moxon, who unseated existing Mansfield Independent Coun Bill Drewett following a recount to take control of the Ling Forest ward.

Coun Sinead Anderson, the wife of Conservative Party deputy chairman and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, also retained a seat on the authority in Thompsons.

And Coun Ben Brown secured a victory in the town’s new West Bank ward.

Coun Liz Langrick, the successful Tory candidate that saw the Conservatives surpass their two-seat tally from 2019, said: “I can’t believe it, but we have worked really hard as a team. We’ve not all been successful, but it’s been a team effort.

“It’s fantastic, we’ve increased on what we had before and for us it’s massive. As Conservatives, Mansfield was always going to be an uphill battle with the national picture so it’s great to see we made some in-roads.”

Longstanding independents Coun June Stendall and Coun Steve Garner both also retained their seats amid a fight from the other political groups.

It means the final results in the chamber are 25 Labour councillors, plus the Labour mayor, five Conservatives, four Mansfield Independents and two unaligned independents.