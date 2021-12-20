Bingo-mad Mansfield Woodhouse gran completes nationwide 4,200 mile tour of Britain's bingo halls raising thousands of pounds for charity

Grandmother-of three Yvette Price-Mear made it her mission to visit 60 bingo halls across England and Scotland before she turned 60 yesterday, December 19.

She travelled the length of the country with her trusty dabber – from Glasgow to Kent with stops off everywhere in between during her seven month Bingo-a-Thon.

She clocked up 4,200 miles visiting such places as Blackpool, Chester, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, and London before finishing at a Mecca in Morden, Surrey, yesterday.

Gran-of-three Yvette Price-Mear, who has completed a nationwide 4,200 mile tour of Britain's bingo halls raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Yvette also managed to collect an impressive £10,500 in donations and said her epic tour of the country's bingo halls has been the ‘most fun ever’.

She said: “I didn't get back until 3am today – we’ve put in a lot of miles but it has just been the most fun ever.

“We have managed to raise £10,500 which is just amazing, so I'd like to thank everyone who donated during my journey.

“I have two vices, bingo and white chocolate. I try to go once a week, but sometimes go three times a week.

Gran-of-three Yvette Price-Mear travelled around Britain visiting 60 bingo halls before her 60th birthday to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

“It is a place as a lady you can go on your own and it's a nice atmosphere.

“Bingo is becoming more popular with the younger generation with music, quizzes and entertainment.”

Yvette was driven to Mecca bingo halls across the country by her supportive husband Tony, aged 59 – the couple hit the headlines earlier this year when they said ‘I do’ for the fifth time.

The mum-of-two's achievement of reaching the 60 milestone also coincided with Mecca Bingo’s 60th anniversary.

Mecca Rosehill gave Yvette a cake to mark her 60th birthday.

She was raising money for Pet Bereavement Support – founded by herself in 1993 – 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts and Mecca’s official charity, The Carers Trust.

Yvette, who provides respite care for adults with learning disabilities, previously completed a similar week-long event around the Midlands.

She said: “In seven days we visited 14 clubs and I then joined a Facebook group of Mecca managers earlier this year.

“They put an appeal out for ideas to celebrate Mecca’s 60th anniversary. I thought it's my 60th birthday and their 60th anniversary, why not go on tour?

“That’s what I have done and it’s been great fun.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences and have met wonderful people along the way.

"I’m so thrilled with the amount I have managed to raise, which is all thanks to the generosity of Mecca customers and team.

"My final night went out with a bang, and the wonderful team at Mecca Rosehill put on the most amazing night for my 60th birthday.”

‘Incredible’

Mark Jervis, general manager at Mecca Rosehill, said: “We’re so honoured to have hosted Yvette for her final tour night and 60th birthday.

“We had an incredible time celebrating with her, and the amount that she has raised for charity is absolutely incredible.”

Svetlana Kirov, executive director of fundraising at Carers Trust, said: “Every so often you meet fundraisers prepared to go the extra mile. Yvette is one of those.

“Her dedication to fundraising for unpaid carers has been astounding and we are extremely grateful not just for the money, but also for the way she has raised public awareness of unpaid carers and everything they do to care for family and friends during her countrywide tour.

“The money she has raised could not have come at a better time.

“Unpaid carers are worn out after having to take on extra caring responsibilities because of lockdowns and the closure of essential support services.

“The money raised by Yvette will be therefore be put to good use, helping pay for respite breaks for carers and essential household items that will make all the difference to their caring roles.”