Every ten years, since they were wed at St Edmund’s Church, on October 24, 1981, the happily married pair have renewed their vows.

This year, the Shared Lives carers decided to do the ceremony live on Radio Mansfield, in front of 150 family members and friends. They had asked the public to join in as virtual bridesmaids and pageboys, but no-one took up the offer.

The radio station organised an Outside Broadcast from the Forest Town Arena, between 9am - 1pm, on the Katie Trinder Brunch Show. Katie, is a qualified celebrant.

Yvette said: “I knew it would be lovely, renewing our vows again, but it was amazing. Because of Covid, we haven’t been together as a family since lockdown, I just cried most of the day!”

Tony and Yvette, both 59, asked their guests to buy raffle tickets and play bingo, instead of buying gifts to raise funds for The Carer’s Trust, the 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts and Radio Mansfield 103.2’s Kingsmill Hospital Toy Appeal.

“It was phenomenally successful,” Yvette said.

“I’d had £600 donated beforehand, in the afternoon they raised a further £652 totalling £1,252 with each charity receiving £417.33.

“It was a real community effort, the amazing Phil and Vicki Pogmore of the 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts provided hot roast pork cobs for our guests, Hetty’s supplied my beautiful bridal outfit from their charity sale and my flowers were given to me by The Carers Trust.

“After my poor hair and makeup lady took ill, Katy Pepper and Charlotte Mallatrat opened Chatty’s Hair Salon on a Sunday morning and saved the day!

Yvette’s son known by all as 'Deev' David Price-Mear and her son-in-law Lewis Sprowell amused everyone as the ‘dainty’ flower girls.

“We had fifteen beautiful bridesmaids and one handsome pageboy, and were entertained by Max Restaino, who supported Peter Andre on his last tour.”

Joking, Yvette said: “Tony and I are very fortunate to be so happy; 96 per cent of the time. It isn’t too bad after 40 years!”

This weekend, Yvette’s UK-wide bingo-a-thon challenge clocked up £8,000. She has so far visited 41 bingo halls, with 19 to go, ending on her 60th birthday in December.

