Mansfield police officer taken to hospital after teenager threw boiling water over him

A Mansfield police officer was taken to hospital after he was attacked with boiling water.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:34 pm

He had been called to an address in Willoughby Court, Mansfield, shortly before 8am yesterday (Sunday) after a report of criminal damage.

As the officer was discussing what happened with members of the public, boiling water was thrown in his direction.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his hand and leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was taken to hospital

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, and causing criminal damage. He was later released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling and reckless act that could have caused very serious injuries. Our officers go to work every day to keep the public safe.

“They simply do not deserve to be assaulted and injured as they go about that vital work. We will not tolerate assaults on emergency workers and will take very robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 163 of 19 December 2021.

Read More

Read More
Hammer-wielding man terrorised pair in Sutton street row

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.