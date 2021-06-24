Mansfield Woodhouse woman takes part in nationwide 60-club ‘bingo-a-thon’ challenge

Yvette Price-Mear has signed up for ‘Bingo-A-Thon’, which will see her visit 60 Mecca Bingo clubs before her magical milestone in December.

The special challenge – which also coincides with the diamond anniversary of Mecca – kicks off in Glasgow on Friday (June 25) during National Bingo Week.

A collection will be held at each venue and Yvette is hoping to achieve more success bingo-playing than when she took part in a similar challenge three years ago, when she visited 14 Mecca clubs in seven days to raise funds for the Pet Bereavement Support Group – a charity she founded in 1993.

Yvette Price-Mear is taking part in a special bingo challenge to celebrate her 60th birthday.

“I’m guaranteed to leave each club with something, at least, as I’m diabolically awful at actually winning,” she said. "The last time I did this in 2018 I played 432 consecutive games and someone estimated that I must have dabbed the books over 25,000 times – and I still didn’t win a single penny.”

Once again, she will be raising money for Pet Bereavement Support as well as the 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts and Mecca’s official charity, The Carers Trust.

Yvette and husband Tony are ‘Shared Lives Carers’ for Nottinghamshire County Council, a scheme which trains carers to look after older people or those with physical or learning disabilities, or mental health needs.

Yvette Price Mear pictured with Kirsty Murray, who will join her during the bingo-a-thon.

She will be joined on her challenge – which finishes at Mecca’s oldest club in Morden, South London, on her birthday on December 19 – by three women with learning disabilities and, in each area she visits, fellow carers will be joining them.

Mecca will be providing Yvette with free bingo cards during her six-month challenge.

A Mecca spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Yvette on her amazing Mecca Bingo-a-Thon. She’s been a bingo fan for over 30 years, so we can’t think of a better way to celebrate both of our 60th birthdays.”

Yvette has set up a GoFundMe page for her challenge and to make a donation, simply visit https://gofund.me/8caec3f9