Ashfield leisure centre showers could be opened for free to people struggling with bills

That would be in addition to the ‘warm rooms’ project currently being offered at leisure centres for free heating, which could also be extended with longer hours and new services.

It is part of the authority’s new 15-point plan to support struggling households with rising bills amid the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was revealed by the council during a State of Ashfield Debate aimed at tackling the issue.

Lammas Leisure Centre, Lammas Road, Sutton.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “I want to treat the cost-of-living crisis as seriously as we did with Covid because I think this is the biggest issue we’ve faced for a generation.

“Residents in Ashfield are locked down because they can’t afford to go out, fill their car or use public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Disposable incomes are the lowest for a generation. This cost-of-living crisis will cost lives.

“We’re duty bound, as a council, to do everything we can to help and that’s why most of us got into politics in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the proposals in the plan have been approved or confirmed, but the authority outlined ways it hopes to support residents over the coming months.

Earlier this month, the authority confirmed its three leisure centres – Sutton’s Lammas, Kirkby and Hucknall – will open as ‘community living rooms’, giving people struggling to afford to heat their homes the opportunity to attend the sites free of charge to warm up and receive hot drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new plans, this could be extended with longer opening hours and more services offered to people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes plans to open showers to the public free of charge, so residents can wash and shower without using their own gas or electricity.

The plan also includes opening all council-owned buildings so people can charge up their phones or laptops, using an ‘energy room’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also plans to promote businesses and voluntary organisations offering warm spaces.

A map could be developed to show residents where they can get help to feed their families, such as food banks and food share schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other items in the plan include committing to a 100 per cent council tax support scheme for struggling households and using the cost-of-living section on its website signposting residents to benefits, council tax, housing support and other financial tools.

The plan also includes a waiver on charges for rent on rooms used by voluntary organisations helping residents with cost of living activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing teams could carry out ‘warm and well’ assessments on the most vulnerable residents.

Two-hour free parking is likely to continue, as well as year-round bulky waste collections, while events could be held at community venues across the district to ensure residents have access to help and support with the crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad