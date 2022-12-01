‘State of Ashfield Debate’ to discuss next steps after cost of living emergency declared
An extraordinary meeting will be held at Ashfield Council so councillors can discuss ways to address the cost-of-living crisis.
It will also give members of the council’s administration ideas and plans to support struggling households when setting the 2023/24 budget.
The declaration, made in July, called on the Government to offer greater support to residents and pledged to hold a special meeting addressing the issue.
Now the authority is to hold the ‘State of Ashfield Debate’ and councillors will discuss support measures with local organisations.
The meeting, in the council chamber on December 8, from 7pm, will feature a speech from Citizen’s Advice Ashfield.
It will also include talks from local transport organisation Our Centre and community resource hub Under One Roof.
There will also be talks from Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, and a 45-minute question and answer session.
It will end with a 15-minute summation by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, and a discussion of ‘next steps’ to tackle the crisis.
The meeting will begin with a speech from Coun David Walters, council chairman, who is due to say: “The purpose of the meeting is to enable the leader and his cabinet to gather information on the issues and matters which are of concern to members.
“[These are issues that] can be considered as part of the preparations for business planning and the proposals for the council’s budget and policy framework for the forthcoming year.”
Since the cost-of-living emergency was declared, the council has launched an online hub signposting residents to support services.
This brings together information and guidance split across areas such as benefits, council tax and housing support.
It also outlines help for businesses, support with money, bills, debt and health and wellbeing, and it directs residents to help from other bodies.
There is also a new Feeding Ashfield service, collecting resources and information for organisations helping residents with food insecurity and poverty.
Both services are available on the authority’s website.
Robert Docherty, director for place and communities, previously said: “Everyone is struggling right now and the council will do anything we can to alleviate this for residents and businesses.”