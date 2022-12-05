Starting this week and continuing over the coming months, the warm banks will be open in the health hubs in each centre – run by Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield Council – each Monday from 10.30am to noon at Kirkby and each Wednesday from 1.30-3pm at Lammas.

People are welcome to turn up and speak to reception teams, without the need to pre-book.

With the cost of living crisis becoming ever more prevalent, the initiative is encouraging community sites to support those struggling with the expense of heating their homes.

Lammas Leisure Centre and Kirkby Leisure Centre will be offering warm bank rooms once a week this winter

The centres will be open to everyone, free of charge, so individuals do not have to be an Everyone Active member to take advantage of the warm space.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.

“We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.