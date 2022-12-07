Here are 14 places in Mansfield and Ashfield offering 'Warm Spaces' - as the energy crisis bites
With the temperature starting to drop and bills rising, several places in the district are offering a ‘warm space’ to relax this winter.
By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago
These spaces are completely free to use, with some offering hot drinks and food, as well as offering activities and support.
Energy prices rose sharply in October, and with uncertainty surrounding any future changes to the government’s budgets, warm spaces could prove to be a lifeline for those struggling to afford to keep their homes warm.
Page 1 of 4