Here are 14 places in Mansfield and Ashfield offering 'Warm Spaces' - as the energy crisis bites

With the temperature starting to drop and bills rising, several places in the district are offering a ‘warm space’ to relax this winter.

These spaces are completely free to use, with some offering hot drinks and food, as well as offering activities and support.

Energy prices rose sharply in October, and with uncertainty surrounding any future changes to the government’s budgets, warm spaces could prove to be a lifeline for those struggling to afford to keep their homes warm.

Here are 14 ‘warm spaces’ being offered in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

1. Mansfield Museum Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street, will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am-3pm, with tables and chairs, magazines and board games. Free.

2. The Beacon Project The Beacon Project, on Wood Street, will be operating as a warm hub on Saturdays, from 10am to midday. Warm space with light refreshments and craft activities. Free.

3. Arena Church Arena Church, on Leeming Street, will be a hub on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to midday. Free.

4. Open Door charity shop A warm hub is operating at the Open Door Charity Shop and Community Café, on Ladybrook Place, from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm. Free toast, tea and coffee.