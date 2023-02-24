Ashfield Fire Station to re-open full time again as proposed service cuts are scrapped

It will also be recommended that proposed cuts to London Road, Stockhill Road and West Bridgford Fire Stations will not happen.

The news has been welcomed by Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader, who is also a member of the NFRA.

He said: “This is a decision that will save lives – there’s no doubt about that.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland said the decision was a 'victory for common sense'

"I’d like to thank the thousands of residents who supported the campaign for a full-time fire station.

"We always said, the decision to move to a part-time station in 2018 was the wrong one – this is a victory for common sense.”

Campaigners against the cuts said reinstating wholetime 24/7 fire cover at Ashfield would reduce the time it takes for the first fire engine to attend all incidents across the district by 48 seconds on average.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind) said places like Jacksdale, Selston, Underwood and Westwood would ‘really see a difference in response times’ as a result of the cutbacks being scrapped.

And Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader, added: “Local people in Stanton Hill and Teversal were stunned when our fire station moved to a part-time operation.

"It had a real impact on response times with crucial minutes being added – these were minutes that could have cost lives.

"As a community, we have sent a clear message that we want our full-time fire station back and I’m pleased that by working together, we have delivered a result that will keep people safer."

Ben Selby, assistant general secretary-elect of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said: “This is a fantastic result for the people of Nottinghamshire.

"These cuts would have inevitably increased fire service response times, putting the lives of those that live and work in the affected areas at an increased risk.

“Since 2010, budgets have been attacked by central governments, with Fire Authorities doing little to protect their communities from cuts that can cost lives.“This result is testament to the tireless work of members and officials of the FBU in Nottinghamshire.

They knew what losing these services would mean for their communities, and fought to save them with everything they had.